(by Pelegrine Otonga)

Bishop Santus Lino Wanok at his first Lira Diocesan Priestly Ordination since becoming the third Bishop of the 50 year old Diocese. His first messages to the newly ordained included: “…first and foremost, remember who it is that called you. Mathew 10: 1-4 relates the calling of the 12 disciples. These, he called in the first place to be with him. Keep this reality always alive in you my sons…”.