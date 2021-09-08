Lira Diocese Celebrates Feast Of Nativity Of Mary With Birth Of New Parish

(by Deogracious Ogwal) [Pic: Fr. Peter Panya being installed as Parish Priest]

This year’s Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary shall remain an historic event for Lira Diocese as the birth day of her 23rd Parish.

St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception of Loro that was till then under Christ the King Teboke Parish was unveiled before hundreds of Christians who gathered under strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedure to avoid the spread of Covid-19. The Bishop Emeritus of Lira Diocese Rt. Rev. Joseph Franzelli assisted by the Chancellor Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Opio and other Priests presided over the ceremony on behalf of the Bishop Ordinary Rt. Rev. Santos Lino Wanok.

In his homily, Bishop Emeritus Joseph Franzeli urged the Christians to receive the new parish with the joy that comes with the birth of Mary that offers the greatest possible happiness to the world. He appealed to the parishioners to work in unity with their shepherd in a bid to promote development of the new parish.

Bishop Emeritus also challenged the congregation to desist from violence and other related acts but promote peaceful coexistence among them.

Rev. Fr. Peter Banya, the first parish priest to be installed said that opening of the new parish has come at the time when Christians in the area are in need of spiritual guidance from the priests and other pastoral agents.