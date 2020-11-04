Two Comboni Missionaries Succum To COVID-19 at St Mary’s Lacor Hospital

(By Deogracious Ogwal) [File Picture: Fr. Jesus Aranda with children in a Refugee camp]

Two Comboni Missionaries, a brother and a priest have died in Lacor Hospital in Gulu City on Wednesday 4th November, 2020 of COVID-19. They are Rev. Fr. Jesus Aranda Nava and Brother Benito Ricci.

Fr. Jesus Aranda, 68 was from Mexico. He worked for many years in South Sudan. Recently, he came to Uganda to help the Sudanese refugees in the refugee camp of Lotim.

Brother Benito Ricci, 79 from Italy worked in Uganda from 1968 to 1985 then he went to Kenya up to 1989 when he returned to Uganda working at Layibi in Gulu Archdiocese.

We give our condolences to the Comboni missionaries and Gulu Archdiocese as we offer our prayers to the Lord to welcome and reward his servants in eternal joy and peace, says a message from Lira Diocese.