Scabies Outbreak Reported in Chegere Villages, Apac District

(by Brenda Akullo)

Residents of Ongicha parish, Chegere Sub-county in Apac district have reported an outbreak of scabies in their area and called on government through the health ministry to intervene.

Speaking to Radio Wa reporter on phone, Bitu Engole, who said he is one of the affected persons and a resident of Abwal A village in Ongicha parish said, the disease has made life so miserable in her home because it has affected all her grand children and that the rate at which it is spreading is fast.

Meanwhile, another resident Benard Ekaa said since the outbreak of the disease was noticed two weeks ago, over 30 people have been affected and no any immediate action has yet been taken to control the spread of the disease that has come a midst the corona-virus pandemic. When contacted for comment, the Assistant District Health Officer Apac Mr. Francis Leone Oceng said the information had not yet reached their office, although they shall reach out to the locals to investigate and get the solutions.

Scabies is a contagious, intensely itchy condition caused by a tiny burrowing mite and spreads quickly through close physical contact in a family, school or any public place.