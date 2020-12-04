Sasakawa Global 2000 Boosting Agricultural Production in Lango

(by Winnie Auma) [Picture: Farmers working with Sasakawa Global 2000]



Over 2000 farmers in Inomo Sub county in Kwania district have had their production boosted with the help of the training they aquired from Sasakawa Global 2000.

Sasakawa Africa is non governmental organization working in all the regions across the country to help improve the quality of crop production using mechanized methods. Through their extension workers, the use of improved agricultural technologies covering a wide range of staple crops from maize, rice, sorghum, millet, legumes and to roots and tubers, have been improved.

Paskwali Obutu, who since 2013 has served as the extension worker of the organization in Inomo said the farmers are able to chose the right seed, weed control methods, harvest especially using machines as a way of boosting production of farmers. He said after the involvement of Sasakawa in sensitizing the community on production by engaging in good planting and maintenance policy, they have ready markets at good prices.

Scovia Alum, a farmer from Bala Sub county in Kole district who majors in rice farming said joining Sasakawa group has enabled her to reap big, improved her livelihood and now she operates a better business in the community.

Oliver Nabiryo, the programs manager said the organization works along the various chains from production to helping farmers be food secured, promote technology and different crops production like soya bean and rice in the North through the use of fertilizers, improved seeds.