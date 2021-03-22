Rainstorm To Complicate Return Of Alenga School Pupils After Covid-19 Lockdown

[by Robert Paka and Semmy Arao] (File Picture of destroyed school roof)

After a year out of school due to corona virus, the pupils of Alenga Primary School in Apac district are yet faced with another challenge that could keep them longer at home even when the Ministry of Education declares a full resumption for all the classes. This is after a rainstorm on Sunday 21st March blew off the roofs of the classrooms, and kitchen besides destroying stationery and other scholastic materials needed for the learners.

The deputy headmaster, Benson Okello said the school has been left in a terrible state at the time they are preparing to receive back the pupils when the Ministry finally announces the date. Romano Obia, the Chairperson School Management Committee appealed to government and well wishers to help repair the roofs so that the children can have a conducive learning environment.