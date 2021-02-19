Presidential Skills Hub Nears Completion At Lira University

(by Winnie Auma)[PHOTO: A view of the Presidential Skills Hub at Lira University]



The construction of a 5 billion shillings Lira District Youth Hub at Lira University in Lira City West Division is near completion.

Lira University provided the 16 hectares of land for the hub after the local government failed to secure land for the project which is the Presidential long-term skills initiative for the youth launched in 2012 to improve their standards of living.

The Project Manager,Timothy Latim of FlexiHome, the company undertaking the construction work says it is almost complete.

The hub will provide hands-on skills in bakery, knitting, metal fabrication, hair dressing, tailoring and shoe making.

Welcoming the project, the University’s Secretary Augustine Oyang Atubo said students at Lira university will have a chance of attain vocational skills at the end of their university studies.