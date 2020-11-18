PICTORIAL: The Burial Ceremony of The Late Brother Elio Croce In Gulu

(By Deogracious Ogwal)

Bro. Elio Croce MCCI a missionary brother at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor, Gulu passed on from Mulago National Referral Hospital due to complications arising from COVID-19 infection. He was a member of the Catholic congregation of the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus, originally called the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Congregatio Filiorum S. Cordis Iesu) or commonly the Verona Brothers/fathers/sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The Late Bro Croce has been instrumental in the development of the hospital infrastructure over the years including soliciting for donations for hospitals and churches within Gulu Archdiocese.

He also supported education of many people including at Layibi College, Lacor Seminary and Sacred Heart SS Gulu. His death comes at a time when he lost many family members in Italy due to COVID-19 related complications as well.

May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace, Amen.