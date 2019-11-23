PICTORIAL: Reverend Father Douglas Owera Is Bishop’s Current Secretary

(by Pelegrine Otonga)

Rev Fr. Douglas Owera distributes the Holy Eucharist soon after ordination(23rd. November 2019) at Lira Cathedral Ordination Ground. He hails from Teboke Parish. Did his pastoral assignments for Diaconate mission of service and experience at St.Thomas Moore-Alanyi Catholic Parish, Assumption of Our Lady Bala Catholic Parish and St Joseph Agweng Catholic Parish and to date at Bishop’s House. Education Background: Bachelors of Theology-St Mary’s National Seminary Ggaba, Kampala with affiliation of Urbaniana University and Master of Arts in Religious Studies-Makerere University.