PICTORIAL: Lira Diocese Sant Egidio Christmas Lunch 2019

Dec 26, 2019

PICTORIAL: Lira Diocese Sant Egidio Christmas Lunch 2019

A physically handicapped Child on his wheel chair was among the over 1500 at the Sant Egidio Christmas Lunch for the poor held at Apostolic Social Centre, Lira cathedral Parish.

