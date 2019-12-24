Peasant Farmer Excited With Radio Wa Christmas Yongeza Promotion Prize

(by Brenda Akullo)

A peasant farmer from Baribule in Obutu Parish in Alito Sub County, Kole District is one of the lucky winners of the Christmas Yongeza promotion on Radio Wa.

George Bodo (pictured with reporter Brenda Akullo) walked away with a Gumboot courtesy of Jaria Home of Bags, one of the sponsors of the promotion meant for the listeners of Radio Wa to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to usher the new year, 2020. In an interview shortly after receiving the prize, George Bodo traveled from as far as 20 kilometers from the small village of Baribule in Kole District, could not contain his excitement simply because he is a peasant farmer and the Gumboot was like a God sent. He says he is an ardent listener of Radio Wa which made it possible for him to answer the quiz about the history of the radio.