Otuke Residents Jubilant Over Improved MTN Connectivity

(by Winnie Auma & George Ogutti) [Pic: Otuke Hill before MTN mast]



Residents of Olilim and Ogwete Sub counties in Otuke district have lauded MTN Uganda for improving its connectivity in the areas.

For many years, the residents had complained of the unreliable MTN network with reports of some users falling off trees while trying to get the clear signals. However, last week the company installed its mast to boost the network strength on Otuke hill, attracting complements from users.

Peter Otim, from Ogwette Sub county says the latest development shall not only boost their socio-economic development but also improve the security of the people who can now report in time in case their cattle are under threat from raiders.