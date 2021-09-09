Otuke Local Leaders To Block Marketers Not Wearing Face Masks

(by Winnie Auma)

The local authorities in Otuke district are considering the closer of all the daily markets after noticing that people are not observing the Standard Operating Procedure – SOPs required to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. They say people have relaxed the wearing of face-masks, hand washing and maintaining social distance.



George Kamara Oyang, the Secretary Health and Education for Otuke District Local Council said they are going to ensure that every one who visits the markets must wear face-masks and maintain other SOPs. Betty Apio, the Vice Chairperson of Otuke said they have started moving to the daily markets to ensure that the vendors follow SOPs for the safety of both buyers and sellers.



But, Samuel Obua, a resident of Ogwete said he became reluctant to wear face-masks because he now believes the disease is no longer a threat like it was before. Patrick Daniel Ajal, a face-mask vendor in Ogwete market asserts that the demand for the masks has drastically gone down recently.