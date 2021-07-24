Movit Launches a Compassionate Fight Against Corona Virus

(by Pelegrine Otonga) [Courtesy Photo]

Movit Products Limited, the leading hair, skin and baby care products brand, has come in to support markets in the fight against Covid-19 spread through its Skin Guard and Baby Junior brand donated personal care and sanitary items

The first donated items were delivered to the Kibuye and Nakasero markets and vendors. The donation, which is the launch of a series of support the brand has planned to extend to other markets around Kampala, will be made to fifteen (5) major markets and clinics as a means to further beef up the ongoing efforts by government and the market vendors associations. Deliveries have already been made to the Kibuye and Nakasero markets and vendors who are facing a critical time when most people are out of money to buy the basics of staying safe including hand-wash and sanitizers

While delivering his speech, Robert Kitenda, the Head of Marketing, Movit Products Limited said that the brand’s goal was to support critical social spaces that are both a hub for nutritional nourishment as well as a potential hotspot for the spread of the disease especially because of people who go there to buy foodstuff and other essential items.

About Movit Products Limited: Movit is a brand of Movit Products Limited– the leading provider of quality beauty and personal care products in Uganda. Since its inception in 1997, Movit brand has consistently provided hair skin and baby care solutions to a number of households for over 2 decades now. The brand currently houses over 160 products and boosts of a presence in over 8 African countries.