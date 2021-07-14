Mothers Get Mama Kits From Amolatar’s North Kyoga MP

(by Immaculate Acen & Francis Owani) [Hon James Olobo handing over a basin]



Over 250 expectant mothers at Etam Health Center III in Amolatar district received Mama Kits courtesy of their new member of parliament for Kyoga North.

A Mama Kit is a set of materials given to a mother to be utilized during the delivery process. The contents include sterile gloves, surgical blades, gauze, cotton, polythene papers, ligatures, and baby soap. But, the donation by Hon. James Olobo Dubai also included basins and additional bar soap.

The legislator who is also a Lira-based businessman noting that he is honored to play his part in the advocacy for safe delivery and family health care. He promised that, together with the district officials and the Ministry of Health, the challenges of electricity and water at the health facility will be handled.