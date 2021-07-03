Lira Registers Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis Cases

(by Deogracious Ogwal) [URN file picture]

Lira Regional Referral Hospital has in the past 6 months registered an increase in the number of Multidrug resistant Tuberculosis cases.

The Clinical Officer at the TB unit, James Otim said they have so far got over 40 active patients in the last 6 months, higher than the cases compared to the last two years. He attributed the increase to their strengthening of the contact tracing among the communities through the Village Health Teams who identify all those with the symptoms.

He said of recent, most people with signs of TB such as cough dissociate themselves from going for testing for fear of being diagnosed with COVID-19 which also has the same signs.