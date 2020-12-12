Lira Registers Low HIV Related Coronavirus Deaths Since Lock Down

(by Winnie Auma)

Lira district has registered three HIV/AIDs deaths related to corona-virus pandemic since the lock down in March.

While affirming this information to Radio Wa, Omara Samuel Mwoc, the Chairperson of Persons Living with HIV in Lira district said other cases may not have been reported but adds that those who died could have failed to adhere to their drugs.

This is in contrast to a report in URN that at least 252 People Living with HIV/Aids in Wakiso District died during the lock down although the Deputy Health Officer, Sister Betty Nabuganda said 180 of the people also had Tuberculosis.

Mwoc said at the beginning of the lock down, they set up community drug distribution points where people of a given parish are reached out, mobilised and given the drugs at points established at the health facilities, churches or schools among other common places.

On1st December during the commemoration of International World Aids Day, Omwoc emphasized the need for those infected to adhere to their drugs and avoid the spread of the virus to others.