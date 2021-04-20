Lira Market Vendors Cry Out Over Unpaid Utility Bills

(by Immaculate Acen) [Pic: Lira Main Market]



Vendors at Lira Main Market want the Inspectorate of Government–IGG to investigate circumstances under which the Lira City authorities are failing to clear their utility bills for water and electricity.

Geoffrey Okot, the Chairperson Lira Market Vendors Co-operative Saving and Credit Society says Umeme and National Water and Sewerage Cooperation are demanding up to 21 million shillings in bill arrears. Linda Apilli, a vendor says for the last one year, the market has been operating without constant electricity and piped water due to unpaid bills.

However, Patrick Ogweng, the Deputy City Clerk blames the mess on the vendors whom he accuses of failing to clear their bills on time. He says the City council now plans to install Yaka meter system in all the stalls.

Lira Main Market was constructed with funding from the African Development Bank under the Uganda Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program -MATIP.