Lira Diocese Honors Feast Of St. Peter Clever With Dedication To Newest Parish In City

(by Deogracious Ogwal & reporters) [Pic: Bishop Santos Lino Wanok with the priests]

As the universal Catholic Church celebrates the Feast of St. Peter Clever, Lira Diocese in a special way dedicated its 24th Parish to the Jesuit missionary known as the patron saint of slaves, African missions and interracial justice.

Hundreds of Christians who under strict observance of the standard operating procedures to allow the the historic occasion take place amid the Corona virus pandemic, turned up to witness the opening of the St. Peter Clever Parish at Ober in Lira City West.

Until then before being decreed by Rt. Rev Santos Lino Wanok, the Bishop of Lira Diocese, Ober Chapel has been under the jurisdiction of Lira Cathedral Parish.

While presiding over the Eucharistic celebrations, Bishop Wanok accompanied by his priests said the Parish should be a reference for the restoration of hope through the watchful and patronage care of St. Peter Clever who was a just and charitable person to the poor. He implored Christians to make sacrifices to help those in need following the example of St Peter Clever. He then commended Christians of Ober for preparing the place to the level of accommodating a Parish and for their commitment to putting their plan into action for its further development.

St. Peter Clever Ober, the 24th parish in Lira Diocese comes a day after St Mary Immaculate Conception Parish Loro was erected as the Church celebrated the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.