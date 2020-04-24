Lira Diocese Donates Hand-Washing Facilities To Fight Coronavirus

(by Pelegrine Otonga)

Lira Diocese through its social arm-Caritas Lira, has boosted the hand-washing drive to fight the spread of coronavirus by dispensing 300 hand-washing facilities, 150 boxes of laundry soap and cash worth 2.4 million shillings to the districts Covid-19 Task Force of Otuke, Alebtong, Oyam, Dokolo and Lira. The donations were on Thursday 23rd handed over to the Resident District Commissioners in their capacities as the central government representatives in the districts by the Bishop of Lira Diocese, Rt Rev. Santos Lino Wanok at a function that took place at Daniel Comboni Diocesan Headquarters at Barogole in Lira Municipality.

In his address, the Bishop who is also the President of Caritas Lira acknowledged the concerted effort of the Holy Father Pope Francis to help especially the third world countries by exhorting other people who come in rescue of others through the face of the Church which is Caritas, saying, its the reason the Diocese was able to secure the hand-washing support. Bishop Wanok also acknowledged the uniform command of fighting the Coronavirus championed by President Museveni through his directives to all Ugandans on hand-washing and keeping of social distance.

Earlier, the Director of Caritas Lira and the Parish Priest of Lira Cathedral Rev. Fr. George Ogwal Akaca said the hand-washing support was a donation from from Caritas Norway after one of its representatives who was in Uganda by the time of the lock down announcement, was able to witness the conditions of the people in Lango and when he was contacted for support, he was very positive. The RDC of Otuke Robert Abak, of Alebtong Josephine Omara Olili and of Oyam Gillian Akullo expressed their gratitude to Caritas Lira and Lira Diocese for their gesture to save lives.