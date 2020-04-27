Lira Diocese Bishop Calls For Prayers For Mbarara Archbishop-Elect Lambart Bainomugisha

(by Isaac Ojok)

The Bishop of Lira Diocese Rt. Rev. Sancto Lino Wanok has appealed to all Christians to unite in prayers for the newly appointed Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese.

Through the Nunciature in Kampala, His Holiness Pope Francis on Saturday 25th April announced the appointment of the then Auxiliary Bishop of Mbarara Archdiocese Lambart Bainomugisha[Pictured] to replace Archbishop Paul Bakyenga whose resignation after attaining the retirement age was accepted by the Holy See.

“I am exhorting you as your Bishop that we should pray for this Bishop so that he may carry out the work he has been chosen to carry as Archbishop because when the Holy Father appoints you as Archbishop, he (Lambart) is of course for Mbarara Archdiocese but he is for the whole church” Bishop Wanok said in a quick comment to Radiowa reporter after the news of the appointment. Bishop SantoWanok described the Archbishop elect as “a very hard working bishop amidst other bishops we have…he is one of the young bishops who helps a lot in the [Episcopal]conference doing a lot of technical work”.