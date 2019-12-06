Lira Cente-Christmas Winner Grabs Goods Worth UGX460,000 From Supermarket in 55 Seconds

(by Flavia Patience Amolo & Brenda Akullo) [Picture:Winner Patrick Ogwang(in suit) with Centenary Bank staff]

Given only 55 Seconds to pick whatever item except wines and electronics from One Stop Supermarket on Bala Road in Lira town, Patrick Ogwang, one of the winners of the ongoing Cente Christmas promotion by Centenary Bank, was only able to grab goods worth 460,000 Uganda shillings.

The Centenary Bank Lira branch on Thursday today rewarded two of its customers who participated in the promotion that requires one to use their Cente Visa, Cente Mobile or Cente Agents to transact payments for at least three times a week. The other winner, Paska Amule from Teboke in Apac won a gift hamper containing goodies packed from On Stop Supermarket.

Speaking during the award, the Branch Manager Centenary Bank Lira Sam Ebino Ekadu said there are still more prizes yet to be won. He encouraged the Centenary Bank customers to use their nearest Cente Agents or Cente Mobile for their banking transactions instead of frequenting the bank floor. Meanwhile, Patrick Ogwang who is also the President of Lira Development Forum thanked Centenary Bank for enabling him get his early awesome Christmas items.