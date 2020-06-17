Lira Cathedral Youth Prepare For Post-Covid19 Through Planting Of Cassava

(by Brenda Akullo) [Picture: Youth Load Cassava cuttings]

Lira Cathedral Youth groups are expecting to reap big from their cassava gardens after receiving over 351 Narrow Cast One cassava stems provided under Operation Wealth Creation to enable them prepare for post Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Walter Ogwal, the groups chairperson said the youth that turned up on 16th June 2020 at Lira Cathedral Ordination Ground to receive the cassava cuttings, were all enthusiastic about the positive response of the government to their request for the cassava stems during the lock down due to Covid-19 pandemic. He urged that the youth to carefully utilize the opportunity of the rains to plant the stems in order to enable them overcome the post Covid-19 challenges that may include poverty.

Meanwhile, Jasper Ochun Obote, a beneficiary thanked government for considering them since in most circumstances, such projects have always been diverted to the benefit categories of people who are well off. Ms. Teddy Apili, one of the youth and a farmer from Ngetta Ginnery in Lira municipality appealed to government to extend more support to the youth to make them more productive, considering the fact that majority of them are jobless. Lira Cathedral Parish Youth are expecting more support in form of Cashew nut seedlings from government under Operation Wealth Creation.