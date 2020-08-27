Launch of Lira District Headquarters at Ogur Hangs in Balance as Silent Bickering Rocks Council

(by Sam Ogwal Alero) [Picture: Minister Raphael Magezi cuts tape to launch Lira City]



Disagreements over the location of the new Lira district headquarter in Ogur Sub-county, has reportedly interrupted a planned launch ceremony. The current Member of Parliament for Erute North Hon. Charles Angiro Gutumoi had announced that the Minister of Local Government Hon. Raphael Magezi was to officiate at the launch on Friday 28th August 2020.

However, a “silent bickering” among some Councillors is reportedly ongoing over the location of Lira District Headquarters with a section from Barr and Amach Sub-counties petitioning the Minister of Local Government over the decision to transfer Lira town to Ogur, 23 Kilometers north of Lira City on Kitgum road. Moses Okwel, the Amach Sub-county Councilor and his Barr Sub-county counterpart Denis Owera in the letter dated 10th August, claimed no council meeting was held to approve Ogur as the district headquarters.

But according to Ogur Sub-county Councilor Moses Otim and the Woman representative for Ogur and Agweng Sub-counties, Milly Opio, a council meeting was held on January, 25th 2019 where it was resolved that when Lira attains a city status, Ogur Sub county would be the district headquarters. They wondered why the development is being contested and yet all the councilors signed in the document that approved Ogur to become the district headquarters.