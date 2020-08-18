Lango Association UK’s “Dero Kec” Extended To Kwania District

(by Brenda Akullo) [Picture: Allan Owani handing over seed bags]

The Lango Association UK in collaboration with Global Support Development Initiative, a local NGO in Lango has extended its “Dero Kec” project to Kwania district. The “Dero Kec” project, an initiative to develop of the communities in Lango Sub-region faced with the COVID-19 negative impacts, was launched early July in Omoro Sub-county in Alebtong district.

The project extension to Kwania district took place at a function held in Akumi village, Inomo Sub-county where 177 beneficiaries each received 5kgs of beans and 3kgs of simsim seeds respectively. Geoffrey Odur, the Chairperson for Lango Association UK in a phone call from London explained to the people gathered that the project is not a political initiative but a charity activity meant to support individuals who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, Allan Kenneth Owani, the Coordinator for Global Support Development Initiative -GDI appealed to locals to embrace the seeds donation as an investment that is more valuable than cash money. Douglas Abura, the Chairperson for Inomo Sub-county appreciated the organisations for the gesture of saving the community from the burden of COVID-19 pandemic which has already contributed to increasing rate of poverty especially of those who lost their salaried jobs.

Meanwhile, James Ameny, the Vice Chairperson for Lango Association UK thanked the community for welcoming “Dero Kec” saying more are yet to come since the COVID-19 is not yet to end soon.