Kwania Local Government Councillors In Tough Race For Speakership

(by Henry Okot & Immaculate Acen) [Monitor Photo]



The race for the Speaker-ship position of the 11th Parliament between Right Honorable Rebecca Kadaga and the deputy Jacob Oulanya could also be another scenario in Kwania District Local Government.

Already 10 out of the 27 newly elected Councillors are competing to become the District Speaker of Kwania where 17 of the Councilors are from the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party while 10 emerged from the NRM party.

Among them from the UPC party are Adupa Gregory, the LC 5 elect for Aduku Sub-county, Ogwang Patrick Obia, the LC 5 elect for Chawente, Boniface Lima, the LC 5 councilor elect for Ayabi Town Board, Bosco Owuni for Ayabi Sub-county and Christopher Gom for Akali Sub-county. Others from the NRM party are K.K George Akacha, the LC 5 councilor elect for Aduku Town Council and James Okol, the youth councilor elect. Meanwhile, Alex Geoffrey Adyebo Ogwal, the LC 5 elect of Kwania district urged the councilors to develop the spirit of togetherness.