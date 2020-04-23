Kole Woman MP Judith Alyek Defends 20 Million MPs’ “Corona Cash”

(by Pelegrine Otonga)

The Member of Parliament for Kole District Hon. Judith Alyek Odongo has defended the 20 million shillings given to each legislator to facilitate their efforts sensitize the people on Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Hon. Alyek said the money will go along way to help some of them who are already spending much for the welfare of their constituents.

The legislator(pictured) who was on Thursday 23rd hosted on Radio Wa to respond to the concerns raised by the public about the MPs’ “Coronavirus Cash” said she has so far spent much of her money in printing posters with about coronavirus messages translated into Luo for her electorates. She said the ambulance she donated for her constituency has since the Covid-19 lockdown made about ten trips to Kampala to help refer patients to Mulago National Referral Hospital.