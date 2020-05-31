Gulu Archdiocese Ordains Second Comboni Missionary Priest, Fr. Constanz Opiyo

(by Pelegrine Otonga)

The Archdiocese of Gulu has registered the second Comboni Missionary Priest after the ordination of Fr. Constanz Opiyo on Saturday May 30th 2020.

Archbishop John Baptist Odama presided over the “peculiar scientific” occasion that was witnessed by a handful of people from inside the chapel of St. Mary’s Lacor Seminary because of the guidelines for the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. After the ordination, Fr. Constanz Opiyo MCCJ, was handed over to the Provincial Superior of the Comboni Missionaries and Bishop Emeritus of Lira Diocese, Rt. Rev Joseph Franzelli.

He is the second Comboni Missionary priest from the Archdiocese of Gulu after Fr. Robert Ochola, the Parish Priest of Opit.