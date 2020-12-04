Dokolo District In A Door-to-Door Distribution Of Uncollected IDs

(By Winnie Auma)[Picture: National ID Specimen]

National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) officials in Dokolo district have resorted to a door-to-door distribution of the national identification cards within the town council after a poor turn by the owners to collect them. The nationwide exercise of the distribution started on November 30th 2020.

Speaking to our reporter, Francis Obura, a NIRA official attributed the low turn up to the long distances especially for those who hail from the Sub counties within the district but were registered for the issuance of the cards at that time from the town council. He however said a number of people in the Sub-counties are turning up in huge numbers to pick up their national IDs.