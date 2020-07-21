Cooperative To Help Amolatar Fishermen Hit By Ban, Covid-19 Recover Their Potentials

(by Ladye Babra Ojok)

The Chairman Lake Kyoga Basin Multi-purpose Fishing Cooperative Society Moris Ogwal has expressed his fears for the lack of fishing gears such as boats and fishing nets among others as government announces the reopening fishing activities this 27th July but, quickly added that the Covid-19 pandemic that came after the ban on fishing further worsened the capacity of the fishermen to afford the fishing inputs.

He however said, as a cooperative, they are looking forward to building the strength and capacity of the fishermen through availability of shares and engaging other partners to help support them in their business which is expected to boom after the reopening of the fishing activities. He added that they already have over 1,063 members that have registered with the cooperative and about eighty boats are in place. He called upon the government, stakeholders and partners to join hands in supporting fishing activities in Amolatar.

Meanwhile, Richard Okello Adoko, a fisherman at Nalibwoyo landing site said as the period for the fishing ban elapses, he expects the business to pick up very fast.