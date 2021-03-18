Cooper Motors Corporation Commits To Promote Agriculture In Lango

(by Semmy Arao in Lira City)

Having identified Lango as an agricultural region, Cooper Motor Corporation Uganda Limited has partnered with Gaz Lira Service Centre, a petrol station located at Uhuru Bar in Lira City to bring their services closure to their customers. The Cooper Motor Corporation Uganda Limited is the leading player in the East African Motor Industry with exclusive distribution rights for Ford, Mazda and Suzuki vehicles as well as Holland tractors and harvesters.

Speaking during the launch ceremony at the fueling station, the Country Manager Cooper Motor, Mark Davidson said the have acknowledged the region’s potentials to grow sugar cane, rice and maize crops. He said the accessibility of motor and tractor spares shall now be easy as Cooper Motor Corporation Service Centre brings their services to the clients in Lira City.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner Lira, Chemtai James Small said the partnership has come at the right time for the people in Lango who are committed to agricultural production.