Clergy Encourages Parents On Online Learning During Lock Down

(by Isaac Ojok)

The Executive Secretary of the Education Commission at Uganda Catholic Secretariat has called on parents to grab any opportunity for online leaning for their children.

Rev. Fr. Ronald Okello said although the online teaching is expensive for some parents mainly in the rural areas, any opportunity available on radios and TVs should not be ignored.

After the lock down that saw schools shut, the Ministry of Education introduced learning on the radios and TVs but, for the parents who can not afford the radio or TV sets, learning has become a nightmare.

Fr. Okello however implored the parents to engage more on parenting during the lock down in a bid to impart good moral values and other social norms to ensure continual learning of their children.