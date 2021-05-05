Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok Calls For Exemplary Leadership

(by Isaac Ojok in Aloi Alebtong) [File Pic: Bishop Wanok with Lira politicians]

The Bishop of Lira diocese has implored political leaders to be exemplary by encouraging their electorates to concentrate on development activities.

Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok’s plea was during his two days pastoral visit to Aloi Catholic Parish in Alebtong district that ended on the Saturday preceding the fifth Sunday of Easter. His address particularly attracted the attention of the congregation towards the presence of the Parish Pastoral Council leaders, the political and civil leaders whom he later imparted on them his apostolic blessing.

Over 400 Christians from the Parish received the Sacrament of Confirmation, the first time in a year amid the Covid-19 challenges.