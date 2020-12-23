Archbishop Odama Calls For Peaceful Electioneering In His Christmas Message

(By Winnie Auma) [Photo: His Grace John Baptist Odama]



The Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese His Grace John Baptist Odama has called for the renunciation of all forms of evil in society as the world prepares to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas.

In His Christmas message on Radio Wa, Archbishop Odama said Jesus’ coming is to announce to mankind the experience of God’s Love, Mercy and Forgiveness and that, in whatever aspect of live one leads, evil must be renounced. The Archbishop particularly made mention of the current political atmosphere of elections that has witnessed violence, hatred, revenge and aggression. “ all these God is not in favor. He does not approve of it. What He wants is peace, harmony receiving and seeing each other as brothers and sisters because we are all from Him. He is our Creator. He is our Maker” He added.

He wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2021.