Aloi Curate Blames Lira Street Kids Influx On Lacking Parental Love

(by Isaac Ojok in Aloi) [Street Kids Internet Picture]

The Curate of Aloi Catholic Parish Rev. Fr Edward Opio has said the many children currently referred to as street children are because most parents do not offer them their early needed love and care.

In his sermon during the Eucharistic celebration at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Small Christian Community of St Andrew Oyete Chapel, Fr Edward reminded Christians of their cardinal role to ensure that children are morally raised to be good citizens. The celebration also witnessed the baptism of children while five other adults were reinstated to the Holy Sacrament of the Eucharist.