Alito Farmers In Kole To Plant Over 10,000 Trees To Mitigate Climate Change

(by Isaac Ojok)

In an effort to mitigate the effect of climatic change on development, the farmers in Alito Sub county in Kole district are to receive for planting about ten thousand seedlings of pines and eucalyptus trees.

The Sub County Local Council Chairperson Geoffrey Ameny said the program being facilitated by funds allocated to Natural Resources Department is expected to improve on the livelihoods of the population. Apart from the distribution of seedlings, Ameny said the Sub County has laid plans to train farmers on ways and other mechanisms they can use to develop their homes saying, more emphasis shall be put on protection of natural resources like forests, wetlands which are prone to encroachment.

The move being taken by Alito Sub County is in line with the teaching of Pope Francis in his Encyclical Letter Laudato Si which emphasizes the need for people to responsibly take care of the environment.