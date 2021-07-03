Alebtong District Cries Out Over Price Of Clean Water

(by Immaculate Acen & Sam Alal)

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation slogan that “Water is Life” is to the rural community of Alebtong district to be interpreted as “Water is Costly”.

This is after the community realized that the bills from the piped water connected to them have biting costs and therefore limiting them to access the clean water, prompting them to demand for explanations. The Manager of the water body in Alebtong Town Council Andrew Ayo,confirmed receiving complaints from clients but said the bills come according to how one has used the water. He noted that Alebtong has the lowest water rate at only 1,900/= as compared to other districts like Lira.