Wansolo Primary School in Surprise Re-opening With Only New Learners

(by Brenda Akullo)



Wansolo Primary School in Apoi Sub County Apac district that was closed in March 2019 with only eight learners from P.1 to P.5 has re-opened this time with 11 pupils in the candidates’ class-P.7.

The school population sharply dropped when government declared a ban of fishing which is the main activity for the livelihood of their parents. But, when government announced the general closure of schools in March this year due to Covid-19, Wansolo Primary School had no learning activities going on.

According to the head teacher of the school Richard Owani, the new pupils are transfer cases after the Ministry of Education advised parents to choose nearby schools for the candidates. He said there are signs that the level of education at Wansolo Primary School Apac is expected to improve following the response of the finalists that has brought hope that more parents shall enroll their children at the school next year. Meanwhile, Samuel Oruk the Chairperson School Management Community says although they have managed to resume, the school is lacking lots of classroom facilities since some of them got damaged and stolen by unknown people. He further disclosed that there are only four classroom blocks in the whole school that makes it hard for the smooth management of the pupils’ education. However, in his comments, the District Education Officer for Apac Sam Atim said there has been no renovation at the school because of the parents’ negative attitude towards the education of their children.