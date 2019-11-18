Lira Diocesan Catechists Pray For Their Departed Ones

(by Jimmy Bosco Odongo)

Over 1000 catechists from the over 20 Parishes and Sub Parishes of Lira Diocese on Monday 18th November thronged at Lira Cathedral Ordination Ground to pray for the souls of the departed religious men and women of Lira Diocese. Started ten years ago, the annual prayer organized by the Catechists Commission of Lira Diocese brings together the Priests and the Sisters serving in the Diocese.

The Bishop of Lira Diocese Rt. Rev. Santo Lino Wanok and his predecessor Bishop Emeritus Joseph Franzelli (pictured above) con-celebrated the mass that was concluded from inside the Lira Cathedral Church where the tomb of the first two Bishops of Lira Diocese; Rt. Rev. Caesar Asili and Joseph Oyanga are placed.